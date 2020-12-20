HORVATH, Mary Ann Rose



Age 90, passed away at Carlyle House on 11 December 2020. She died in peace with family by her side. Mary Ann was a lifelong Daytonian born on 16 July 1930 to Emil and Alma (Karl) Weisman. She was one of five children. She was married to James (Jimm) Louis Horvath on 17 November 1951, for 69 years. Mary Ann and Jimm raised three boys, Mark (Jean), Matthew (Kathy), and Michael. Matthew and Jimm predeceased Mary Ann on 19 July 2019 and 6 February 2020,



respectively. Mary Ann has five grandchildren; Benjamin,



Oliver and Ryan, Emma and Steven and two great-grandchildren; Emilia and Olton.



Mary Ann has a wonderful spirit that made the world around her a more compassionate, friendly and respectful place. Mary Ann did not hesitate to share a friendly face and help family, friends and neighbors. Her home was always open. Mary Ann was an Ambassador at Hospice of Dayton, volunteering there for 24 years, from March 1990 until January 2014. Mary Ann graduated from Julienne High School in 1948. She attended American University while Jimm was in the military. She also attended classes at Sinclair University and



University of Dayton. She enjoyed playing sports, particularly with her children and grandchildren.



The family would like to thank all those that helped Mary Ann the last few months, particularly the staff at Carlyle House, Kettering Hospital staff and Father Greg Konerman. The family requests that any donations be provided to Hospice of



Dayton in her name. She will be buried at Dayton National Cemetery along side Jimm. A family memorial will take place at a future date when social gatherings are not a health risk.

