Hosier, Shirley C.



Shirley C. Hosier, 87, of Springfield, passed away June 23, 2024 at Brookdale Buck Creek Assisted Living. She was born June 30, 1936 in Clark County, the daughter of Russell and Opal (Peneton) Jones. Shirley had worked at Ohio Thermometer and Grimes Manufacturing. She enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, and working on crafts and flower arrangements. Survivors include her two sons, Michael E. (Lisa J.) Hosier and Gregory A. Hosier (Donna L. Layne); grandchildren, Nicole L. Hosier, Brandi (Megan) Yates, Kaitlin C. (Jonathan) Fink, and Justin (Katrina) Rhoads; great-grandchildren, Hannah (Roger), Makayla, Miakoda, Jonathan Jr., Kaylee, Hannah, Alex, Lillie, and Harper; three brothers; five sisters; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earsel E. Hosier; one brother and one sister; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Vicki Downing officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 am. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Shirley's name to Mad River Township/Enon Fire and EMS Department, 260 E. Main St. PO Box 395 Enon, OH 45323



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com