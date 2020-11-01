X

HOSKINS, FRED

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HOSKINS, Fred

Fred Hoskins, 76, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday,

October 28, 2020, in his residence. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Gebhart Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg, where Masonic services will follow at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Michael Hout officiating. Burial will follow in Hillgrove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of Dayton. You may

express condolences to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


