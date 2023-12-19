Hotopp, Alice

Hotopp, Alice C.

Age 90, of Washington Township, OH, passed away on December 16, 2023. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00AM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 9:00AM until the time of service. Alice will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For the full remembrance and to share condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com

