HOUDEHELL, James

HOUDESHELL, Dr. James Jay



Age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on Sunday, July 31st, 2022, under the watchful and heartfelt care of the 10 Wilmington Place staff.



He was born April 29, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to James Roger and Ruth Evelyn (neé Flayler) Houdeshell.



James is survived by his son, Kurt (Stephanie), of Oakwood; grandchildren Elise and Macy; brother-in-law James Booth of South Carolina; nieces Sarah (Gavin) Chadwell of Burlington, VT, and Mary (Daniel) Morgan of Lexington, KY.



He is preceded in death by both parents, and his sister Nancy Kay Booth.



Care is entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10:00 AM-NOON at the funeral home, 1632 Wayne Ave. 45410.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 6077 Far Hills Ave. #117, Dayton, Ohio 45459.