Houk, Judy F.



Judy F Houk, 76 years of age from Kettering, OH passed from this life the afternoon of June 23rd, 2023, at Miller Farm Place in Centerville, OH where she had lived the last year of her life before transitioning on. Judy was born to Lex and Fannie Davis on February 15th, 1947, and was proceeded in death by her brother Bud Davis along with her two sisters Margaret Coe and Mary Jo Beasley. Judy was the first one in her family to graduate high school from Belmont High in Dayton and was always very proud of her class ring and that accomplishment. Judy had two daughters Mellissa McFann (Doug Lane) and Mandy Whitaker (Matt Whitaker) who brought her three grandsons Hunter Lewis (Sidney Lewis), Brody Whitaker, and Carson Whitaker, along with four beautiful great-granddaughters Addy, Remmie, Dani, and Lyla. Judy was very proud of her grandsons and was a fixture at all their games before she started having trouble traveling to the fields. Services will be held at the Newcomer South Chapel at 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439 on 7/11/23 with visitation being held from 5-6pm with a memorial service to follow.



Proverbs 31:31 Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com