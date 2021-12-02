HOUSE, Franklin D.



Age 84, of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021. He was born on October 26, 1937, in London, KY, the son of Beckham House and Lucy Greer House. He married Jacquelyn Grant on March 11, 1967. Although his death was due to COVID-19, he died of a truly broken heart having lost his only child, Rebecca Keltner, on November 1, 2021. Growing up in rural Kentucky, Frank valued family and hard work. Despite moving hours away from London to Hamilton, OH, he went home frequently to see his parents and siblings. It was a joy to ride around Laurel County with him and listen to him share memories. Frank worked at Pepsi-Cola Bottlers for 38 years before his retirement. Frank loved the Cincinnati Reds. He attended many games at Crosley Field and Riverfront



Stadium. If he was not in attendance, he was watching on



television while listening to the radio commentators. He also enjoyed University of Kentucky basketball. Frank supported Miami University as well by going to women's basketball and volleyball games. Frank was preceded in death by his daughter Becky and wife Jackie; parents Beckham and Lucy House; siblings Steve House, Lois Jean Moren, Mary Lou Hundley, Peggy Watson, Ford House, and infant Margaret House as well as other family and friends. He is survived by his twin



sister Bea (Jerry) Handley, sister Joan Yaden, son-in-law Rick Keltner, granddaughters Kylie Keltner and Andrea (Nick)



Taylor, and great-grandsons Oliver and Ziggy Taylor. Frank is remembered by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as great friends from Planet Fitness. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 1:00PM to 2:00PM until time of funeral service at 2:00PM. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Fairfield High School Drama Dept (FHS Drama) or Fairfield Tempo Club. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

