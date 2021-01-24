HOUSEMAN, Betty L.



BETTY LOU HOUSEMAN, 94, of Springfield, passed away at



Forest Glen on Friday morning, January 22, 2021. She was born in Clark County on January 24, 1926, the daughter of the late Pearl and Hazel (Donohoe) Souders. Betty graduated from Cable High School and went on to work at Wright-Patterson AFB, Western Auto and Mercy Anesthesiologists. She was married to Harold (Cliff) Houseman for 61 years. He preceded her in death in 2007. Betty and Cliff moved to Inverness, Florida in 1987 and



enjoyed traveling, fishing and visiting family and friends. She enjoyed living at Forest Glen, making new friends among the residents and staff. She especially enjoyed News and Brews, the special entertainment and mealtime. A special thank you goes to Trish Comer, who has become like family and the wonderful staff that cared for Betty. She loved all of you. Thank you for your kindness and laughter. Betty is survived by two sons and their wives, Ronald E. and Esther Houseman of Springfield and Ricky L. and Isabelle Houseman of Inverness, Florida; three grandchildren, Shayne (Jodi) Houseman,



Heather (Trent) McCracken and Sage Houseman; ten great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kaylee, Travis, Lauryn, Taylor, Colten, and Conner Houseman and Trevor, Taylor and Tessa McCracken; special nieces, Sandy Campbell and Patty



Petrantis; as well as many other members of her extended family. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her siblings and a special nephew,



Ronnie Campbell. Betty's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Welch presiding. The family will receive friends



beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



