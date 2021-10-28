dayton-daily-news logo
X

HOUSER, Eileen

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOUSER, Eileen M.

Age 96 of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late, William and Mary Margaret (Helmig) Sprauer. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Charles R. Houser Jr.; sons, Charles R. Houser III and Mark Houser. Eileen is survived by her children, Judy (Bob) Servis, Sheila Adams, Michael Houser (fiancé, Terri Black), Paul (Patti) Houser, Matthew (Karen) Houser; daughter-in-law, Debbie Houser; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held

privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
ANDERSON, Ronald
2
FELTEN, Ross
3
CASSADY, Timothy
4
ALLEN, Albert
5
DAY, Jacqueline
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top