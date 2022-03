HOUSTON, Janet

HOUSTON (Chuvalas), Janet



Dayton born October 19, 1962, passed on March 2, 2022. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Michael. Survived by her mother Bernetta "Nita" Chuvalas and her five brothers John, Tom, Ron, Jerry, and Curt and her close extended family. Walk through visitation 11 AM. Service 12 PM, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment West Memory Gardens, Moraine.



