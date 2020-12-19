HOUSTON, Richard

X

Dr. Richard Warren

Dr. Richard Warren Houston MD went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 76 on Friday, December 11, 2020. Services will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020, 1:00 PM at Moster Mortuary in Rushville. Services will

also be streamed online at

www.mostermortuary.com

Burial will be held at Rushville East Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made

online in Dick's honor to: Wounded Warrior Project

(www.woundedwarriorproject.org) or Blue Star Mothers of America (www.bluestarmothers.org).

