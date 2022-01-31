HOUSTON, Shirley May



Age 72 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 27, 2022. She was born on November 20, 1949, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Louis and Dorothy (Julian) Graffe. On February 18, 1975, Shirley married her husband of 39 years, Eldon Eugene Houston, and he preceded her in death on May 1, 2014. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Auburn. Shirley is survived by her children, Melissa (Eugene) Joering, Tammy (Mike) Brown, and Jimmy Ray Houston; grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica, Alexis, Austin, Brittany, Ricky, Hannah, and Julia; great-grandchildren, Malia and Serenity May; sisters, Sandy (Pat) Katz and Barb Graffe; and many other special sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A Visitation will be held from 5pm until 8pm on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 11am on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Auburn, 4241 Hamilton-Scipio Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com