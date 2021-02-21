X

HOUTZ, Roger

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HOUTZ, Roger Lee

Roger Lee Houtz, age 76, of Dayton, passed away February 11, 2021. He was born August 29, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Floyd and Ardena Houtz. In addition to his

parents, Roger was preceded in death by his nephew, Justin Feldmanis. Roger is survived by his sister and brother-in-law: Beverly and Larry Jones; 2

nieces: Lisa Barnes and Beth Ann Azzarello; several great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Roger retired from Bimac Corporation in Moraine after many years of service. A memorial service is

being planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH. To share a memory of Roger or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.