HOUTZ, Roger Lee



Roger Lee Houtz, age 76, of Dayton, passed away February 11, 2021. He was born August 29, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Floyd and Ardena Houtz. In addition to his



parents, Roger was preceded in death by his nephew, Justin Feldmanis. Roger is survived by his sister and brother-in-law: Beverly and Larry Jones; 2



nieces: Lisa Barnes and Beth Ann Azzarello; several great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Roger retired from Bimac Corporation in Moraine after many years of service. A memorial service is



being planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH.


