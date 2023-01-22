HOWAR, Catherine

HOWAR (Brubaker), Catherine L. "Cathy"



Age 71, of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was a graduate of Colonel White High School, Class of 1969. Cathy retired from Phillips Industries and was a former member of North Riverdale Lutheran Church. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano and was very talented at sewing, needle point, crocheting and knitting. She is survived by her husband of nearly 43 years: Charles Howar, daughters: Anna (Steve) Tomlinson, Christin (Victoria Neal) Howar, grandchildren: Jade, Skylar and Kyle, brother: Christopher (Anne) Brubaker, nephews: Michael Brubaker and Charlie Cox, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents: David A. and Dorthee (Harnish) Brubaker and sisters: Amy Brubaker and Diane Stanley. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at Willow View Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com