X

HOWARD, Betracia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HOWARD,

Betracia Mashell

Age 48, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Elder Daniel Cook officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Interment: Jefferson View

Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.