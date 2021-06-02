HOWARD,



Charles Fredrick



Age 83, of Springfield, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born on January 12, 1938, in Washington Courthouse, OH. Charles married his sweetheart, Charlotte Vince, in Springfield, OH on December 3, 1960, and began raising a family. He was a member of the Army National Guard for 1 year and worked most of his life as a truck driver for Active USA, retiring in 2005. Charles was fond of collecting. His



favorite items were Coca Cola, Christmas dolls, and clocks. He loved shopping, fishing and gardening, but will be most



remembered for his love and devotion to his wife and family. Charles could also be described as the kind of person who never met a stranger.



Charles leaves to cherish his memory, wife of 60 years, Charlotte Howard of Springfield, OH; children, Rhonda (Mark) Goodwin of Sidney, OH, Brian (Melinda) Howard of South Vienna, OH, Kelli (Scott) Eyerman of Knoxville, TN, and Jeff (Carol) Howard of Washington Courthouse, OH; grandchildren, Mindy, Joshua, Stephanie, Ashley, Brittney, Bethany,



Emma, and Allison; 8 great-grandchildren; nephew, David



Howard; brother-in-law, Joe Parker, both of Springfield, OH, and beloved canine companion, "Lacie".



He is preceded in death by his mother, Marie Estle; step-father, Eugene Wheeler; 2 sisters, and 3 brothers.



Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, and 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at First Free Will Baptist Church, 1028 Lafayette Ave., Springfield, OH 45505. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the church, with Pastor John Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, OH. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Thursday from 12:00-5:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Ohio Hospice in memory of Charles. For additional information and to view Charles' video tribute, please visit



www.churchfuneralsdirect.com



