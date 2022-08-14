HOWARD,



Christine Thompson



Christine Thompson Howard, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on July 1, 2022, at the age of 90. She was a member: O.E.S. St. John Chapter #14, Lady Auxilary V.F.W. Post, 4270 Trotwood, OH. The mother of 5 sons and 1 daughter: Charles Thompson Dayton, OH, Dolphine Thompson Madison Louisville, KY, Dexter Thompson Dayton, OH, Alfred F. Howard Jr. (Gena) La Marpue, TX, Qv Howard (Dawn) Centerville, OH, Xzavier Howard (Ebony) Hillard, OH; 1 sister; 1 sister-in-law; host of grandkids and great-grandkids.

