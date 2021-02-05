X

HOWARD, Clem

HOWARD, Clem Scott

Born May 4, 1946, in Middletown, Ohio, to George G. Sr. and Ruth E. Howard. Passed away February 2, 2021, age 74. He leaves to cherish his

memory a loving wife Sharon Howard; two daughters, Tera Howard and Deidra Howard; two sons, Kenneth Hardin and Tony Everhart; one brother, George Howard, Jr.; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 9, from 11am until time of service, 12 p.m. at Faith Fellowship Ministries International, 1915 S. Main St, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Rev. William Roberts, II, Officiating/Eulogist. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

