HOWARD, David

2 hours ago

HOWARD, Sr.,

David Eugene

61, of Springfield, passed away May 17, 2022, in his home

surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 8, 1960, in Springfield, the son of Julius Granville and Helen Louise (Cunningham) Howard. David enjoyed attending many churches, reading his bible, weightlifting and spending time with his beloved dog

Minnie. He had been employed at Ernst Concrete. Survivors

include his loving wife of 42 plus years, Jo Ann "Jodi" (Yoakum) Howard; three children, David E. (Deana) Howard Jr., Christopher (Jessica) Howard Sr. and SteFnee (Mike) Bowshier; grandchildren, Orionna, Brycen, Arion, Serenity, Lily, Christopher Jr., Cael and Witten with one more on the way, Haelyn; siblings, Sandra (Andy) Lara, Steve "Bud"

Howard, Linda Pyles, Lucresia Howard-Haynes, Brenda Chesshir and Jimmy (Marty) Howard and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Pearson, his dog Mickey and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-

ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM with Pastor Marshall Applin officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

