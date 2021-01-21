HOWARD, Emma C.



Of Centerville, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021. She was born on October 31, 1925, in Winchester, Kentucky, and was the last surviving of her 6 siblings. Emma retired from Third National Bank (Key Bank) after 22 years of service and was a charter member of MorningStar Baptist Church (Franklin Street Baptist Church). She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 ½ years, Max Howard and her granddaughter, Emma Kate Zecchini. Emma is survived by daughter Marcia and Frank Zecchini; grandsons Tim and Sarah Zecchini and Andy and Kelly Zecchini; great-grandchildren Andrew, Austin, Zoey, and Josey; and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved her friends in the TOPs Club of which she was a member for 34 years. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 23rd at MorningStar Baptist Church, 208 Nutt Rd., Centerville. Family will greet friends 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am on Saturday at the church. Burial will follow at Centerville Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made in Emma's memory to MorningStar Baptist Church. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to



reislegacycenter.com