HOWARD, Helen Louise
Helen Louise Howard, age 86 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021.
Helen was born the daughter of George & Juanita (Swayne) Cunningham on March 13, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her
husband Julius Howard;
parents; brother George
Cunningham Jr.; sister Bettie Leeth; 2 granddaughters
Bobbie Jo Pyles & Michelle Louise Howard; sons-in-law Bill Pyles Sr. & Robert Haynes Sr. Helen is survived by her sons
David (Jodi) Howard, Steven (Kathy) Howard, Jimmy (Marty) Howard; daughters Linda L. Pyles, Lucresia A. Haynes, Brenda L. Chesshir, Sandra K. (Andy) Lara, & Denise (Jim) Wroblewski; brother Bob Cunningham; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, & great-great-grandchildren. Helen was a
loving mother, grandmother, sister, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Helen was a former
member of Trinity Lutheran Church. After losing her husband at a young age she began working as a cook at Friendly's & Fulmer's Grocery. Helen was well known around her
neighborhood for being one of the only families grandfathered in to have a horse. Snoopy the horse was just like one of the family and she loved spoiling him by feeding him king-sized snickers bars. Helen enjoyed cooking, reading all types of books and magazines. More than anything she
enjoyed spending quality time with her family. At the request of the family, services will be private. Interment to be held
at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be
made in Helen's name to St. Jude Research Hospital at
www.stjude.org. Expressions of sympathy may be left at
Funeral Home Information
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral