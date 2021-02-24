X

HOWARD, Helen Louise

Helen Louise Howard, age 86 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Helen was born the daughter of George & Juanita (Swayne) Cunningham on March 13, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her

husband Julius Howard;

parents; brother George

Cunningham Jr.; sister Bettie Leeth; 2 granddaughters

Bobbie Jo Pyles & Michelle Louise Howard; sons-in-law Bill Pyles Sr. & Robert Haynes Sr. Helen is survived by her sons

David (Jodi) Howard, Steven (Kathy) Howard, Jimmy (Marty) Howard; daughters Linda L. Pyles, Lucresia A. Haynes, Brenda L. Chesshir, Sandra K. (Andy) Lara, & Denise (Jim) Wroblewski; brother Bob Cunningham; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, & great-great-grandchildren. Helen was a

loving mother, grandmother, sister, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Helen was a former

member of Trinity Lutheran Church. After losing her husband at a young age she began working as a cook at Friendly's & Fulmer's Grocery. Helen was well known around her

neighborhood for being one of the only families grandfathered in to have a horse. Snoopy the horse was just like one of the family and she loved spoiling him by feeding him king-sized snickers bars. Helen enjoyed cooking, reading all types of books and magazines. More than anything she

enjoyed spending quality time with her family. At the request of the family, services will be private. Interment to be held

at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be

made in Helen's name to St. Jude Research Hospital at

www.stjude.org. Expressions of sympathy may be left at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

