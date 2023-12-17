Howard, James Darrell "Jim"



James "Jim" Darrell Howard, 87, went to be with his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 10, 2023, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. Jim was born February 18, 1936, in Hardburly, KY, and later as a child moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he graduated from Jefferson High School in 1955. After high school he worked at GH&R Foundry and then for General Motors' Delco Moraine/Harrison Radiator and continued there until he retired in 1998. Jim especially enjoyed cars & trucks (American made only:), dogs, crossword puzzles, telling entertaining stories from his past, keeping up with the activities of his children and grandchildren, black coffee, good southern cookin', the Kentucky Wildcats, and debating and discussing the Bible. Jim was preceded in death by his father Eugene Howard, his mother Pauline (Conley) Howard, his sister Jenny (Howard) Collier, and his wife of 43 years Patricia (Darbaker) Howard. He is survived by his children Karen (Tommy) Hiatt and Stephanie Howard; his stepchildren Kathy (Jeff) Dunn, Leslie (Jerry) Sharkey, and John (Darcy) Riner; his grandchildren Wesley Willis, Jake Willis, Rachel (Jim) Mayes, Amy (Damien) Bentley, Rebekah (Chris) Cypert, Leah (Ty) Wolfe, Mark Dunn, Matthew (Ann) Sharkey, Christina (Ben) Ellison, Anita (Mat) Stasuk, Alec Riner, Joel Riner; and his great-grandchildren Elijah Karnes, Ethan Mayes, Lex, Satchel, Saylor, Harvey, and Nola Cypert, Jude, Amelie, and Gabriel Wolfe, Stephen Sharkey, Lydia, Julian, and Maya Stasuk, and Micah Ellison due January 2024. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 1:00 pm, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Mausoleum #3, 1639 E. Lytle Five Points Rd., Centerville, Ohio 45458 Officiated by John Riner.



