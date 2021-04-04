HOWARD, Kathryn

HOWARD (Miller),



Kathryn C. "Kathi"



Kathryn "Kathi" C. Miller Howard, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born on March 22, 1954, to Henry (Hank) and Gene Miller in Middletown, Ohio. She graduated from



Middletown High School in 1972. She married Verl Howard, the love of her life, in Jan. 1972 and they were married until his death in Dec. 2010.



She worked for JP Morgan Chase (formerly Barnitz Bank and then Bank One) for 40 years, starting out as a teller, she held many different positions including Manager of the Downtown Middletown Office, Financial Advisor and most recently as a Private Client Investment Associate.



In the early 90's, Kathi was a member and served on the board as a former treasurer of the Middletown Area Red Cross. She was a Middfest volunteer for 13 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Middletown where she previously served as deacon and headed up the Back to School



Mission. Kathi was also a member of the PEO sisterhood.



Kathi enjoyed spending time with her family and was a Girl Scout Leader for 6 years, Cub Scout Den Mother, Team Mom for multiple teams and Pee Wee Cheer Coach. She loved to travel, especially by taking her grandchildren on trips where they created many happy memories. Kathi took special joy in attending the sporting and school events of her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Verl Howard and her grandson, Hunter E. Young.



Kathi is survived by her son, Brandon Howard of Springboro and her daughter, Cheryl (Ben) Couture also of Springboro and by her grandchildren, Kamden Young, Mikela Howard, Gracie Young and Aiden Couture. She is also survived by her brother, Ted (Marcia) Miller; sisters, Jeri (Mike) Petersen, and Jan Miller.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Springboro



Athletic Boosters and First Presbyterian Church Mission Fund.



Visitation will be Monday, April 5, 2021, from 5-8 PM at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Ave in Middletown, OH. Funeral service will be at 11 AM, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Isaacs



officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

