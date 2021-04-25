HOWARD, Mac Arthur

HOWARD, Sr.,



Mac Arthur



Mac A. Howard, currently of Englewood, OH, passed on April 17, 2021, at Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati. He is survived by his beloved three children, Mac Howard Jr. (Belissa), Marlon Howard Sr. (Norkeita), and Shana Freeman (Jason); along with nine grandchildren, two brothers, and five sisters-in-law and a host of family and friends. A celebration will take place at St. Margaret's



Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, Dayton, OH, on April 27, at 11:30 a.m. A walk-through viewing will take place on



Monday, April 26, from 6 – 7 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his honor to his beloved alma



mater Alabama A&M Univ, Dayton Alumni Chapter, CashApp $AAMUDAYTON or by mail to PO Box 341451, Beavercreek, OH 45434. Service will be live-streamed. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

