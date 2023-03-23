Howard, Marguree

Howard (Soles), Marguree



Our dear Mother, Marguree (Soles) Howard sadly passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the age of 73. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on November 8, 1949 to Leander and Laura (Womack) Soles. She graduated from Springfield High School. She loved nothing more than being the ultimate saleslady/entrepreneur everywhere she went and spending time with her family, especially her grand and great grandkids, whom she loved with all her heart. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leander and Laura Womack Soles Sr.; siblings, Leander Soles Jr, Nancy Price, Annie Walton, Elbert Soles, Joe Henry Soles and a special niece, Flora "Sissy" Strodes. Left to cherish her memory are her 3 daughters, Tracey McGlothan, Laura Howard and Kizzy Howard; siblings, Robert Soles Sr., Maryum Muhammad, Ora Soles, Annice Soles, and a host of other family and friends that loved her to death. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Robert C Henry Funeral Home, visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. Burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

