HOWARD, Tena E.



80 years, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born January 27, 1940, the daughter of James and Ella (Lewis)



Powers in Springfield, OH. She was a lifelong dedicated



member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Springfield, OH. She retired from Wittenberg



University after twenty years of service. Her precious memory will be cherished by her two loving daughters, Victoria Macklin and Brenda (Dale) Cobb; her loving son, Duncan



Bradley, Sr., all of Springfield, OH; loving stepchildren,



Gregory Howard and Kimberly Love; her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Powers of California and Wilma Powers of Arizona; two brothers, James (Jackie) Powers of Springfield, OH, and Ralph Leon Powers of Cincinnati, OH; a host of



nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cleophus Howard of 37 years; one daughter, Karla Bradley Exon; one son, Roger



Powers, Sr.; two grandsons, Deantra Maurice Bradley and Techon Baker; two great-grandsons, Isaiah Mays and Debmon Powers-Jones. Visitation for the public will be Tuesday,



December 8, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Private homegoing celebration for the family will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at El Bethel Temple, followed by burial in Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, OH. Arrangements entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE Columbus. To order flowers and offer condolences to The HOWARD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.

