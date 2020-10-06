HOWARD, Thomas

HOWARD, Jr., Thomas 85, was born on May 25, 1935, in St. Joseph's Parish, Louisiana, to Thomas, Sr. and Sylvia Howard and entered his eternal rest on October 1, 2020. Affectionately known as Top Cat or TC, Thomas retired from General Motors (Inland) after 30+ years and was a faithful member of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church. His parents, brother Richard (Dickie) Howard and sisters Lena Pinkins and Ethel Whitley will greet him in heaven. Thomas loved his family and left a legacy of love that will continue through his sons Stephen (Deborah) Howard, Cedric (Kim) Howard, daughters Gretchen Long and Yolanda Stone; siblings Lee (Minnie), Houston Howard and Darnell Pinkins. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Thomas' life will be held on Wednesday, October 7 at 11:00 am at Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Cedric Howard, Officiant. Interment Shiloh Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Physical distancing will be honored. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Thomasfunerals.com.

