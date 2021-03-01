X

HOWARD, THOMAS

HOWARD,

Thomas Nelson "Tommy"

Thomas (Tommy) Nelson Howard, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, born November 16, 1952. He was the son of Earl (Corky) Lee Howard and Carole Marie (Lawrence) Hardnick and brother Kevin Lamont Hardnick.

He was in the United States Army and later became a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Tommy is survived by sisters, Josephine L. (Howard) Davis (Jodie) of Tipp City, Ohio, Carla Jan (Hardnick) Sims of Springfield, Ohio, and Debbie (Howard) Beamon of Cincinnati, Ohio; brothers, Earl Lee Howard Jr. of Middleton, Ohio, and Don Antonio Howard of Dayton, Ohio; daughter, Kacy Peterson of Columbus, Ohio; and sons, Darrell Lamont Howard and Thomas Nelson Jr. both of Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Kevin Lamont Hardnick.

A walk-through visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio, until time of service which will be private at 3:00pm due to COVID-19 with Pastor Michael Young officiating. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

