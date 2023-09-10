Howard, William "Bill"



William "Bill" Howard, age 80, of Germantown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. He was born August 8, 1943 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the son of Ivory and Anna (Duncan) Howard. Bill was a US Army Veteran. He retired from AK Steel after 32 years.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Ivory Michelle; brother, Gary Howard.



Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judi Howard; two sons, Joe (Jennifer) Howard and Jay (Jill) Howard; three grandchildren, Jessica Partin, Julia Howard and Jayden Howard; two great grandchildren, Gunner and Olive Jo; sister, Glenda Cooley; sister-in-laws, Jo Ann Howard and Helen Clark.



Visitation will be 11 am-12 pm on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Anthony Payton officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.



Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral