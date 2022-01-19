HOWDIESHELL, Jerald A.



Age 80, of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife,



Marilyn, by his parents, Walter and Ruth and by a sister,



Judith Howdieshell. He was a general contractor in the Brookville area for many years. He was a member of Harvest Revival Center and also MOVE Ministries. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the American Legion. Jerry is survived by children, Lynda (Bryan) Zichterman, Sheri (Randy) Slusher, Steven Howdieshell, Sheli (Dale) Howdieshell; grandchildren, Miaya, Trey, Eleyna, and Sophie Zichterman, Sebastian Blosser, Sierra (Skyler) Wysong, Shae (Kaylin) Slusher, Savannah, and Tess Howdieshell, Taylor Oberschlake; great-grandchildren, Adielyn Oberschlake, Kinsley and Blaire Slusher, and Ferryn Wysong; brother, Doug Howdieshell; sister, Bev Howdieshell; special cousin, Sally Fugate; brother-in-law, Larry (Karla) Wogoman and their family and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, Jan. 20 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 12-1 Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Compassus Hospice of Western Ohio. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

