HOWE, B. Arlene



Age 81 of Harrison Township, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born on April 18, 1939, in Dayton, OH, daughter of the late Don and Billie (Cable) Meeker. Arlene was a devoted wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and neighbor. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Jack Howe, and her beloved grandson, Cameron Pepera. Arlene is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kathy Howe of Kettering; daughter and



son-in-law, Judy and Kevin Pepera of St. Charles, IL; three granddaughters, Kateri and Gary Masiongale, Courtney and Patrick Luckett, and Paige Pepera; five great-grandchildren, Alexis Masiongale, Brayden Scott, Samantha Luckett, Mason Luckett, and Maya Kroger; sister, Peggy and Glenn Richardson of Hendersonville, NC; brother, Bill and Fran Meeker of



Tampa, FL; sister-in-law, Judie Becher of Englewood, OH; plus many nieces, nephews, and close friends. A private memorial service will be held at a later date with Pastor Linda Davis



officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mortonwhetstonefh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cameron Pepera Memorial,



Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, PO Box 4786, Aurora, IL 60507-4786, https://cffrv.gives/pepera-foundation in Arlene's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

