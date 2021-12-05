HOWELL, Christina

HOWELL (Huntsberger), Christina Louise "Chris"



Formerly of Centerville, passed away on Nov 16, 2021, in Westerville, OH, after a courageous 26 year battle with breast cancer. She was born May 16, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, to John and Vivian Hibberd Huntsberger. Chris graduated from Centerville High School in 1972. She most recently worked as a bus driver for First Transit.



Chris was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Barbara (Charles) Carraway, brother John Huntsberger of Brookville, nephew Ryan (Emily) Carraway of Westerville and their sons, Tyler and Brock.



Chris loved collecting jewelry, attending estate and garage sales, all dogs and had a wicked sense of humor.



Per Chris' wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.



The family would like to thank Capital City Hospice for the wonderful care and help during the last week of Chris' life. Arrangements by Leaf Cremation of Ohio.

