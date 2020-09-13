HOWERTON, Marilyn J. Age 88, of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Marilyn was born in West Alexandria, OH, on August 5, 1932, to the late Paul & Clara Sauer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Buerger. Marilyn is survived by her sons, Mike Howerton, David Howerton and Jonathan Howerton; grandson, Virgil Tanizaki; brother, Paul Sauer Jr.; and sister, Darlyne Erisman. Marilyn will be dearly missed. Per Marilyn's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

