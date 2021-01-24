HOWETT, Virginia A. "Ginny"



Age 96, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Cypress Pointe in Englewood, following a very brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Howett, Jr. in 2009 & by siblings, Mary Jane Baker, Ruth Engle & Robert Lowe. She was active in the Brookville VFW Auxiliary and the Matthew Ridgeway Chapter of the 82nd Air Borne Div. Auxiliary, Dayton. Ginny's family would like to thank the Staff at Cypress Pointe for the loving care they gave to her for the past 2 years. She is survived by her children, Sandy Roe (Jim), Mark Howett (Lynne) & Randy Howett (Dina Matteucci); grandsons, Jared Roe (Josienne), Jordan Roe (Sierra) & Joshua Roe (fiancé, Natalie Mays); great-grandchildren, Julius, Jenevieve & Jaxden, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wed. Jan. 27 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. Visitation will be held Wed. from 11:30 am until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either VFW Post 3288 Auxiliary or the American Cancer Society. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

