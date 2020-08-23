HOYING, Betty Age 97, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Betty was born December 18, 1922, in Ashtabula, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband Clarence "C.J. Hoying in 2010. Survived by a daughter, Carol (Tom) Keltner; sons, Michael J. (Fran) Hoying, Gary S. (Kim) Hoying; 6 grandchildren, Heather (Rich) Gaffin, Matthew (Jayme) Hoying, Zachary (Jennifer) Keltner, Luke Keltner, Sam Keltner and Daniel Keltner, and 8 great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, where she worked in the school cafeteria, after retiring from Rikes. Services will be held at the family's convenience. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton or Precious Blood Church in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

