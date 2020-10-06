HOYING, Mary

HOYING (Poeppelman), Mary A. Age 92, Fort Loramie, passed away October 2, 2020, at the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, Ohio. She was born April 21, 1928, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late William & Emma (Winner) Poeppelman. On April 22, 1950, Mary was married to Linus Hoying who preceded her in death on May 2, 2019. Surviving are four of five children (& spouses): Michael (Dec.) & Marlene Hoying of Fort Loramie, Kathy & Randy Schafer of Fort Loramie, Jerry & Carol Hoying of Fort Loramie, Chuck & Martha Hoying of Kettering and Bill & Sue Hoying of Fort Loramie; 15 of 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Hilda Francis of Russia and Katie Mestemaker of Coldwater as well as sisters & brothers-in-law: Verona Poeppelman of New Bremen, Nancy Hoying of Chicago, IL, and Eugene Hoying of Sun City, FL, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five siblings and several brothers & sisters-in-law. A 1946 graduate of Fort Loramie High School, Mary then continued studies at Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. She retired in 1994 from Wilson Health Hospital where she had been employed 45 years as registered nurse. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. Before moving to town, Mary & Lindy raised their family on the farm in St. Patrick and were members of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Dedicated to her family, Mary especially enjoyed family visits, following her grandchildren's activities and keeping everyone fortified with their favorite cookies and ice cream. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Live-Streaming of services may be viewed at www.nflregion.org. Memorials may be made to the Michael Hoying / Fort Loramie Fire Department Scholarship Fund, Wilson Health Foundation or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com

