Hoyle, Donna

Donna Hoyle, age 69, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2024 after an illness that weakened her body but never her spirit. Born December 28, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Elaine Wood. Donna grew up in Dayton and was a 1972 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School. She was a dedicated and loyal employee. For over twenty years she was employed with National City Mortgage Company as an Operations Processor before serving as the financial secretary at Trinity Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and dog mom. She adored spending time with her family and friends, especially her granddaughter. She loved getting her nails done, camping, gardening and traveling. She always looked forward to going to the lake each summer for much needed rest and relaxation. As a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, she served on numerous committees as well as President of the Presbyterian Women. Donna was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Donna was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 43 years, Allen Hoyle; son, Barry (Carrie) Grissom; granddaughter, Paige Grissom; step-children, Tim Hoyle, Teresa Hoyle, Sheldon Hoyle and Mark Hoyle; sisters, Helen Edwards, Dora Lynn Coffee, Dalaina (Mel) Francher, Beth (Donnie) Ulrich; brother, Gilce Wood and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 11:00 am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Avenue in Dayton. Cremation arrangements held by Newcomer Funeral Home-North Chapel.



