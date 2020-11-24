HUBBARD, Anna Lynn



Age 58, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Anna was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 19, 1962, to the late Bige Hubbard and A. B. & Fannie Steeles.



Anna had a smile that was



contagious and known for her sense of humor. Her style was out of this world and she walked to the beat of her own drum. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies. Anna is survived by her children, Tracy (Israel) Vilchis, Beth Bauer, Victoria Hubbard; her dear grandbabies, Ashley (Alan), Brittany, Lily, Michael, Vencen, Izaiah, Zamier, Elijah and Tiffany; her great-grandbabies, Aiden, Adriel, Ariella and Anña; her sisters, Johnie Bauer and Robin Hubbard; and her best friends, Lu & Les Benge and



Debbie. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick



Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at



Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday,



November 27, 2020, from 12:00 NOON to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

