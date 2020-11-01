HUBBARD, Anna Marie



Age 87, of St. Simons Island, Georgia, formerly of Shell Knob, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, in her daughter's home. Anna was born December 11th, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the daughter of Rolf and Mitzi (Gacek) Wehr. On June 15th, 1957, she married John M. Manna and to this union one awesome daughter was born on July 20, 1965. In 1979, she was united in marriage to Dean J. Hubbard who preceded her in death of October 16th, 2009. Also preceding her in death were her parents. Surviving are one daughter, Dr. Marci M. Manna of St. Simons Island, GA; one brother, Rolf Wehr and his wife Jean of Springfield, Missouri; one step-daughter, Sharon Webber and her husband Bill of Minnesota; one step-son, Steve Hubbard and his wife Terri of Illinois; two nieces, Stacey Elliott and Leslie Wehr; two great-nephews, Buck and Drake Elliott; and four step grandchildren, Deanna Fitz, Meghan Hubbard, Devon Hubbard and Chelsea Hubbard.



Anna grew up and received her education in Chicago, Illinois, graduating from Carl Shultz High School in 1950. She resided in Evansville, Indiana for some time then moved to Ohio.



Anna worked for Mid-Southern Toyota. Anna then moved to Hamilton, Ohio, where she worked as their city clerk from 1974-1985. Anna and her husband Dean then retired and moved to Adams-Friendship, Wisconsin; remaining there until the early 1990's when they relocated to Shell Knob, Missouri. In June 2014, she moved to Branson, Missouri until June of 2019, when Anna moved to Brunswick, Georgia, to be near her daughter and son in law. Anna was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Knob and was a member of the women's guild. Some of her favorite pastimes were cooking and watching football. Anna also loved animals, music and hosting parties. Memorials may be made to Haven of the Ozarks, 916 Farm Road 2190, Washburn, MO 65772. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

