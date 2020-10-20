HUBBARD, Bettye Ann



Bettye Ann Hubbard, age 83, a longtime resident of Huntington Court, passed away at Mount Carmel East Hospital in



Columbus, Ohio, on October 16, 2020. She was born in Smith Mills, Kentucky, on July 5, 1937, the daughter of Ray and



Margaret (Davis) Duncan. She graduated high school from St. Vincent Academy in Waverly, KY, and was an employee at General Motors as a car sales warranty clerk for many years. She is survived by her children, Gary (Stephanie) Roberts, Carol (Tom) Aynes, and Brandi Hubbard; seven grandchildren, Gary Ray (Rachel), Jessica (Kevin), Ashely (Drew), Dylan, Kylie, Ryan, Khloe; six great-grandchildren, Logan, Addison, Tenley,



Parker, Bennett, and Oliver; three sisters, Phyllis (Bob) Crafton, Janice (Jim) Cherundolo, and Kathy (Gordie) Sturm and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10AM Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Charles Young



Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Julie Billiart Parish, 224 Dayton St. Hamilton, Ohio 45011 at 10:30AM on Tuesday, October 20. Burial will take place the following day at St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY. Memorials can be made in her name to a charity of choice. Online condolences can be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

