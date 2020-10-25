HUBBARD, Harry L.



Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on



Friday, October 23, 2020. Harry was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 23, 1931, to James and Julia (nee Horn) Hubbard.



Harry served in the US Navy on board the USS Preston. On



August 31, 1957, he married the love of his life, Sally McKenney. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1949 then was a 1957 Miami University graduate. Harry retired after 45 years as a Purchasing Agent from Miami; and truly enjoyed being an athletic usher for many events. Harry was a husband to such a loving wife, dad to eight kids, a grandpa to twenty grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was a life-long learner, story teller, lover of the outdoors and truly enjoyed spending time with family. Harry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sally Hubbard; his children, Eric Hubbard, Mark Hubbard, Brian (Julie)



Hubbard, Todd Hubbard, April (Mike) Cardosi, Lucinda



Kenney, Tonya (David) Storck and Kirk (Jamie) Hubbard; his sister, Laverne Wren; his best friend, Jack Reardon; many



other loving family members and friends. Harry was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Dorothy Griffin, Arlton Hubbard and Betty Hubbard. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 12:00 PM, live streaming available at browndawsonflick.com. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on



Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

