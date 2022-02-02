HUBBARD, Marvin







HUBBARD, Sr., Marvin



Marvin Hubbard, Sr. was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton just two weeks shy of his 83rd birthday. Marvin was born on February 12, 1939, to Pauline and Cecil Hubbard in Hammond,



Kentucky, in Knox County. Marvin graduated from Hamilton High School Class of 1956. He retired from Champion Paper Company after 32 years. He was preceded in death by his



parents Pauline and Cecil Hubbard, son Marvin Hubbard, Jr., brothers Paul Kenneth, Ernie and Jerry, and nephews James W. Day and James Hubbard.



He is survived by his ex-wife and mother of his children Janet Haven, son Dale Hubbard, daughter Melissa Hubbard, only grandchild/son Presley Walker Hubbard Prater, sister Faye (Doug) Buzan, brother Willard (Donna) Hubbard, sister Sue (Jimmy) Day, in-laws Sam and Peg Hall, and many beloved



nieces and nephews.



Visitation, for those vaccinated, boostered and masked, will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, located at 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 10-11am with Celebration of Life to follow afterwards. Burial will be on Friday, February 4, 2022, with procession commencing at 9:30am from Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home to Butler County Memorial Park in Hamilton for 10am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to Hospice of Hamilton.



Condolences and a full version obituary may be seen at



browndawsonflick.com