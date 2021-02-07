HUCHISON, Richard A. "Dick"



Age 80, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Dick was born on July 12, 1940, in Dayton, OH, and son of the late James P. and Shirley (Brown) Huchison. Dick graduated from Fairview High School and Bowling Green State University. While attending BGSU, Dick met and married the love of his life, Diane Fouts. He was a member of the SAE Fraternal Organization, and remained active throughout his life. Following his time at BGSU, Dick founded his own accounting practice where he worked until his retirement. Dick was always very active within the Dayton community and belonged to numerous organizations including, the Centerville Noon Optimists Club, United Cerebral Palsy (United Rehabilitation Services), AASR Valley of Dayton, Far Hills Lodge 784, and Antioch Shrine AADNMS. Dick will always be remembered for his outgoing and social persona. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Diane F. Huchison. Dick is survived by his children, William C. (Kim) Huchison, Richard A. (Tammy) Huchison, Jr., James D. (Veronica) Huchison, and



Edward A. Huchison; grandchildren, Casey, Quincy, Kyle, Lyndsey, Megan, and Jared; brother-in-law, Steven C. (Diane) Fouts; and niece and nephews, Jill Ray, Bradley and Craig Fouts. Due to the current pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the United Rehabilitation Services, 4710 Old Troy Pike, Dayton, OH 45424. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

