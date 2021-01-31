HUDSON, James Peak



88, son of the late James Lawrence and Birdie Hudson, born August 3, 1932, in Washington, D.C., died January 24, 2020, of COVID-19 complicated by heart failure and scarring of the lungs. His wife Polly was by his side and held the phone to his ear so goodbyes could be said. He was dearly loved and will be kept in our hearts. Preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Suzanne Prinz Hudson, and granddaughter Margaret Lane Hudson. He was a charter member of the Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and he and his second wife Pauline (Polly) Smyth Kash Hudson also attended the Vandalia United Methodist Church where she is a member. He was an arts patron and donated to many causes. He volunteered as an IRS tax preparer at the Vandalia Senior Center for many years. He particularly enjoyed tennis and later pickle ball, played a great bridge hand, traveled extensively, and enjoyed his family and friends. He also did magic shows in his youth and could still pull a quarter out of an ear. He graduated from the University of Kentucky where he had the distinct honor of leading a prayer at the dedication of Rupp Basketball Arena when it opened. Jim was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and Air Force ROTC. He was a teaching assistant at Purdue while pursuing his masters degree before serving as a First Lieutenant at the computer lab at WPAFB, Dayton, OH. Jim stayed on as a civilian rising to the rank of unit manager before retiring. He also taught mathematics as an adjunct at the University of Dayton. He was active in the Vandalia Senior Center and the Vandalia Recreation Center. He is survived by his wife Pauline (Polly) Hudson, Vandalia, OH, sons Richard and wife Sarah Richardson of Chicago, IL, and Wade (Lynne) Hudson, Raleigh, NC, and grandchildren Jonathan, R. Bennett, and A. McCarty of Raleigh, NC, and Jobson of Chicago, IL.



He also has two stepdaughters, Vicki (Mike) Sievering of Brent, AL, and Ruth Kash Trump of Tullahoma, TN. He has



3 stepgrandsons: Zachary (Brooklynn) William Richard



(Ashley) and Matthew (Melissa) Sievering of Alabama and 8 step-great-grandchildren. His TN step-grandchildren are Jessica and Jennifer Trump, great-grandchildren Briana, Joslynn and Zachary Godfrey and Jeremy Weinberg and Kelsey Godfrey of Piqua, OH. He is also survived by a sister, Margaret Ann Speaker (Ray,) of CO and three stepsisters: Janet Dixon, Margie Flannery, Anna Smyth, all of OH and many nephews and nieces and other family members and friends. Arrangements by Morton Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia, OH. Private services at the discretion of the family and a celebration of life when the pandemic ends. Donations in his name if desired may go to the American Heart Association, the Vandalia Food Pantry or Alzheimer Association in memory of his first wife.

