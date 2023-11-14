Hudson, Joan E.



Joan E. Hudson (nee Hasselbach), 73, of Trenton, Ohio passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 12, 2023.



A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will be at 1pm, Friday, November 17, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.



Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral