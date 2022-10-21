dayton-daily-news logo
HUDSON, Kay

KAY HUDSON, 83, of Springfield, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born on April 16, 1939, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Don and Esther (Davis) Nunnally. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Jim Hudson; three boys, Perry, Scot (Stephanie) and Rusty (Tracy) Hudson; seven grandchildren, Sam, Libby, Sarah, Laney, Lily, Lindsey, and Marlee and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Corle. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 12-2 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Kay's life will begin at 2 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Clark County Ohio Special Olympics, 2537 Kenton St., Springfield, OH 45505. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




