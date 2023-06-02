HUDSON, LEROY "PEE WEE"



HUDSON, Leroy "Pee Wee", age 95, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 with his family at his side. He was born May 11, 1928 in Middletown and lived most of his life in Madison Township. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1946. Leroy was employed at AK Steel and also owned and operated Hudson Farms in Madison Township where he raised Charolais cattle. Preceding him in death were his parents, Selby D. and Loraine L. (Weber) Hudson; his wife, Evelyn "Sam" Hudson; and two sisters, Lenore Sample and Lois Routson. He is survived by three children, Ted Dwight Hudson, Teresa Kay James and Scott Brian (Karma) Hudson; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren, and extended family and friends. A gathering for family and friends will be Monday, June 5, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 p.m. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family at Woodside Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Rd., Suite 103, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

