HUECKER, Heather Rae



Age 32, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family on September 5, 2021. She was born on October 12, 1988, in Dayton, Ohio, to Martin Huecker and Kimberly Steffen. She was a member of the Miami Valley Spina Bifida Organization, Crossroads Church, Dayton, Ohio, the Miami Valley Four Wheelers of Middletown, Ohio, and she was a 2008 graduate of Tipp City High School. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Eugene Huecker; grandparents, Roger Phillips and his wife Debbie; grandmother, Margaret Phillips; and aunt, Lani Huecker. She is survived by her father, Martin Huecker; mother, Kimberly Steffen; grandmother, Joan Huecker; sister, Tiffany Griggs; brother, Joshua Steffen; 3 aunts, Karen Hollister, Karen (Rick) Gillette and Jill (Henry) Smith; 3 uncles, Michael (Donna) Phillips, Charles Huecker and Terry (Sharon) Huecker; nieces, Lyta, Catherine and Serenity Percifull and Lily and Laiken Korn; great-nephew, Xavier; and many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miami Valley Spina Bifida Organization. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm, on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. To share a memory of Heather with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

