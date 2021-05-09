HUEY, Janet Lee



"Because in country, heartache has nowhere to hide..." You have left two devoted and heartbroken daughters - Joanna and Julie; two loving sons-in-law - Andy and James; five adored grandchildren - Nicholas, Samantha, Leo, Piper and Auggie; a loyal and loving sister - Judie; close family - David (brother-in-law) and his wife Mary; and beloved friend Judy. We grieve your absence and miss your wit and feistiness, but you have been waiting five years to be with your best friend again. "If I give you my hand, you will lead me to where I should be." Lead her home, Dad.

