Huff, Sean Cameron



Sean Cameron Huff, a beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away suddenly on July 24, 2024 at 38 years young. Sean never met a stranger and brought so much joy and laughter to the world with his contagious energy, infectious laugh, huge smile, and passion for life. Always the entertainer, Sean could often be found near a piano or a Karaoke mic, and he was always ready to debate anything from politics to musicals. Born in Dayton, Sean graduated from Centerville High School and attended the University of Cincinnati. At the time of his death, Sean was working at the Tulane University School of Architecture as the Associate Director of Student Affairs, while pursuing his Master's degree in Sustainable Real Estate. Sean is survived by his beloved dog "Puppy"; mom Valorie, dad Greg, sister Cara (Stephen); and the countless lives he touched with his bigger than life personality and huge heart. A celebration of life will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, August 10th at Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering, with a reception to follow from 3-5 pm at Loose Ends Brewing in Centerville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sean's name to: Christ United Methodist Church (Kettering); The Stonewall Community Foundation; or the Tulane University URBANBuild Foundation.



